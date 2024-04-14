Galway Bay FM

14 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Claims new data shows Galway facing disproportionate impacts of housing crisis

Share story:
Claims new data shows Galway facing disproportionate impacts of housing crisis

It’s being claimed that Galway is facing a disproportionate share of the impacts of the housing crisis.

The MyHome.ie study reveals a 6.5 per cent increase in house prices, while the asking price for the average home in Galway went up 9 per cent.

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell says this is simply down to the shrinking availability of homes and a lack of supply.

The Sinn Féin TD adds that the Government’s idea of affordable is different from the reality:

Share story:

180 books donated to six Galway schools through partnership between Enterprise Mobility and Children's Books Ireland

180 books have been donated to six Galway schools, through a partnership between Children’s Books Ireland and Enterprise Mobility. Now in its 3rd ye...

Survey to get underway in Letterfrack to assess need for pedestrian crossing

A survey is set to get underway in Letterfrack this summer, to assess the need for a pedestrian crossing in the village. At County Hall this week, enginee...

National award for Galway Graveyards Mapping Project

Galway County Council has received national recognition for its Digitising Galway’s Graveyard Heritage project. The digital project mapped over 40,000 g...

Three Galway walking and hiking trails to be upgraded under Government Walks Scheme

Three Galway walking and hiking projects are to be upgraded following an announcement this morning by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, He...