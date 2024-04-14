Claims new data shows Galway facing disproportionate impacts of housing crisis

It’s being claimed that Galway is facing a disproportionate share of the impacts of the housing crisis.

The MyHome.ie study reveals a 6.5 per cent increase in house prices, while the asking price for the average home in Galway went up 9 per cent.

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell says this is simply down to the shrinking availability of homes and a lack of supply.

The Sinn Féin TD adds that the Government’s idea of affordable is different from the reality: