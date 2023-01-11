Claims new cemetery for Claregalway “completely wrong” location

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s claims that land secured for a new cemetery in Claregalway is the “completely wrong” location.

Following efforts spanning more than a decade, Galway County Council has secured land at Cregboy, near Whiriskey Refrigeration.

But a meeting of local councillors last night heard claims that it’s completely unsuitable and many locals are unhappy with the site.

A public consultation period ended yesterday, and almost 30 submissions were received from the public.

Councillor Albert Dolan says he’s canvassed local residents – and they’re not happy.