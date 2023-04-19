Claims mere suggestion of congestion charges in Galway absurd given lack of public transport

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor says the mere suggestion of congestion charges in cities like Galway is completely absurd, given the total lack of public transport options.

It’s after Minister Eamon Ryan presented a document to Cabinet on Tuesday, which contains plans to free up road space in urban areas.

But Taoiseach Leo Varadkar later clarified there’d be no congestion charges introduced under the current Government.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says it’s ridiculous that they were even mentioned, as they’re not remotely credible in a city like Galway.

He’s been speaking to David Nevin about the lack of alternative options.