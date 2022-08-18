Claims Loughrea suffering from poor planning decisions after leisure centre and pool rejected

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A former county councillor says Loughrea is suffering from poor decision making in the planning department at Galway County Council.

Michael Regan has been speaking to Galway Talks, in light of the rejection of plans for the leisure centre and swimming pool.

The primary reason given was that the proposed development would be card and road dominated.

Michael Regan claims planning staff in Galway County Council are far too draconian and stifling development in places like Loughrea.