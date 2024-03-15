Galway Bay FM

15 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Claims Loughrea Health Centre totally inaccessible for disabled users

Share story:
Claims Loughrea Health Centre totally inaccessible for disabled users

The entrance to Loughrea Health Centre isn’t “fit for purpose” – because it’s extremely inaccessible for people with disabilities.

That’s according to local Councillor Declan Kelly, who says the doors swing out, and wheelchairs also can’t access the footpath.

He says considering the money poured into the HSE, it’s disappointing that something as simple as an entrance still can’t be done right.

Councillor Kelly told David Nevin it’s not good enough

 

Share story:

RNLI and Mary Bennett to be guests of honour at the Galway city St Patrick's Day Parade

The RNLI and its volunteers along with well known city business woman Mary Bennett are getting ready to be joint guests of honour at Galway City’s S...

Galway based Blue Teapot theatre company to represent Ireland at renowned UK film festival

Blue Teapot Theatre Company is set to represent Ireland at a renowned film festival in the UK on St Patrick’s Day. Its documentary is nominated in t...

Green light for new apartment blocks in Rahoon

The green light has been given for new apartment blocks in Rahoon on the west side of the city. Callanan & Walsh Construction sough permission to buil...

Local MEP says new EU law will combat misinformation in media

MEP for this area, Maria Walsh says a new EU Act will help combat misinformation and protect journalists. The European Media Freedom Act, which will also ...