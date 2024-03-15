Claims Loughrea Health Centre totally inaccessible for disabled users

The entrance to Loughrea Health Centre isn’t “fit for purpose” – because it’s extremely inaccessible for people with disabilities.

That’s according to local Councillor Declan Kelly, who says the doors swing out, and wheelchairs also can’t access the footpath.

He says considering the money poured into the HSE, it’s disappointing that something as simple as an entrance still can’t be done right.

Councillor Kelly told David Nevin it’s not good enough