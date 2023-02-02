Claims Galway Ring Road case “defining moment” for national transport policy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An engineering expert says the Galway Ring Road case is a “defining moment” for national transport policy.

Brian Caulfield is a Professor of Engineering at Trinity College Dublin.

He says this can be seen as a test case – which effectively puts public transport up against private transport.

It’s as An Bord Pleanala is to reconsider an application for the Galway Ring Road, after permission was quashed on environmental grounds.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Professor Caulfield says he believes there needs to be massive investment in public transport outside Dublin.