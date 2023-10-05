Claims Galway public would be “astonished” by lack of school facilities on offshore islands

Many of the Galway public would be “astonished” to know that some kids living on Galway’s offshore islands have no access to a secondary school.

That’s according to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, who’s raised the issue at the Oireachas Committee on Education.

Speaking in response, a senior official at the Department of Education said there is a balance to be struck in certain cases.

It was pointed out that under current arrangements, grant funding is available to support children who have to travel to the mainland for secondary school.

Deputy Farrell said the situation has a serious impact on communities on islands like Inishboffin.