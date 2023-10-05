Galway Bay FM

5 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Claims Galway public would be “astonished” by lack of school facilities on offshore islands

Share story:
Claims Galway public would be “astonished” by lack of school facilities on offshore islands

Many of the Galway public would be “astonished” to know that some kids living on Galway’s offshore islands have no access to a secondary school.

That’s according to Galway West TD Mairead Farrell, who’s raised the issue at the Oireachas Committee on Education.

Speaking in response, a senior official at the Department of Education said there is a balance to be struck in certain cases.

It was pointed out that under current arrangements, grant funding is available to support children who have to travel to the mainland for secondary school.

Deputy Farrell said the situation has a serious impact on communities on islands like Inishboffin.

Share story:

University of Galway’s open days to feature interactive, hands-on experiences

University of Galway’s open days tomorrow and Saturday are to feature interactive, hands-on experiences The two-day event includes the largest ever prog...

Claims Portumna "held to ransom" over lack of action on former Shannon Oaks Hotel

Portumna is being “held to ransom” over a long-running lack of action on the former Shannon Oaks Hotel according to Councillor Jimmy McClearn ...

Galway PhD researchers protest over pay and working conditions

A crowd of postgraduate workers have braved the wet weather to protest at the University of Galway this afternoon. PhD researchers are calling for better ...

Call for urgent plan from Department of Education on primary school capacity in Ballinasloe

There’s a call for an urgent plan from the Department of Education regarding primary school capacity in Ballinasloe. Senator Aisling Dolan says it&#...