Claims Galway Garda resources not sufficient to target drug gangs

Loughrea area councillor Ivan Canning has argued that it isn’t surprising that drug dealers would target Galway due to the lack of resources in the Garda drug squad.

The Fianna Fail councillor told this week’s meeting at County Hall that there are only six front-line people in the drugs unit in Galway and that it can take up to six weeks to get a dog down to do a search.

He told the chamber the six members of the drugs team were in Dublin in court for four days last week and that resources are a serious issue.

His comments came as councillors discussed the Joint Policing Committee’s annual report for 2019.

The meeting discussed a recent presentation from addiction counsellor Joe Tracey which revealed cocaine with a purity of up to 94 percent is now being sold in Galway, while the price of the drug has dropped from 80 to 60 euro a gram in an effort to flood the market.

