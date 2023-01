Galway Bay fm newsroom – A month-long boil water notice in Gort was lifted last evening – but a local councillor says further answers are needed.

The notice was put in place in early December due to issues at the Gort Water Treatment Plant.

The real problem for many is that it came hot on the heels of a previous notice – that was in place for six months last year.

Local Councillor Geraldine Donohue says Irish Water has questions to answer going forward.