Claims county roads “falling into ruin” while millions pumped into greenways

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Questions are being asked as to why local roads across Galway are “falling into ruin” – while endless millions are being pumped into Greenways.

Councillor Declan Geraghty says he fully supports Greenways and other means of active travel – but there has to be a balance struck.

The matter was raised at a meeting of Ballinasloe councillors this week.

Councillor Geraghty said there’s something very wrong when there’s endless money for Greenways – but never close to enough for local roads.