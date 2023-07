Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Galway County Council is “not ambitious enough” when it comes to housing in Athenry.

The claim was made by Councillor Shelly Herterich-Quinn at County Hall in reference to the Athenry Local Area Plan.

It’s a land-use plan and overall strategy for the development of Athenry between 2023 and 2029.

Public submissions to the draft plan closed last Friday

Councillor Herterich-Quinn feels not enough land has been zoned for housing in the plan.