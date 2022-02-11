Claims closure of rural Garda stations has led to an increase in burglaries in rural areas

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

It’s claimed the closure of rural Garda stations has led to an increase in burglaries in rural areas of the country.

Sligo Leitrim Deputy Marc McSharry says he’s ‘hugely concerned’ over the recent spate of burglaries in the Sligo Leitrim areas.

It comes after 73 year-old Tom Niland was attacked during an aggravated burglary in Skreen, County Sligo in January.

Earlier this week, Galway Fine Gael Councillor Andrew Reddington issued an appeal for communities in Headford and the surrounding areas to be extra vigilant following an upsurge in suspicious activity in the area.

Deputy Marc McSharry says the government must re-introduce rural Garda stations to prevent further incidents.