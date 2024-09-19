Galway Bay FM

19 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Claims Clifden flood relief scheme not moving fast enough

Share story:
Claims Clifden flood relief scheme not moving fast enough

The Clifden Flood Relief Scheme is not moving fast enough for residents in the area.

Thats according to Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion after it was revealed the project isn’t expected to be completed until 2027.

The project is still dependent on approval from the OPW, having previously fallen far short of the cost-benefit ratio standards necessary.

The council is hopeful they will look favorably at the revised case, which focuses on other elements such as risk-to-life.

The Connemara North councillor says the uncertainty around the project is causing strain on residents mental health.

Claims Clifden flood relief scheme not moving fast enough

Share story:

University of Galway spin-out cancer treatment company to create 30 new jobs after raising $15m

A University of Galway spin-out company is creating 30 new jobs after raising 15 million dollars Luminate, based in Ballybrit, aims to help deliver cancer...

Call for progress on new treatment plant in Mountbellew following announcement of new veterinary college 

A planned new wastewater treatment plant in Mountbellew must be given top priority following the announcement of a new veterinary college. That’s ac...

Ballinasloe business wins award at National Ploughing Championships

A Ballinasloe business has won an award at the National Ploughing Championships. EASYFIX, based in Persse Business Park, was awarded the prestigious ‘Gr...

University of Galway Freshers Fair begins tomorrow

The University of Galway Freshers Fair begins tomorrow. The Students’ Union event takes place on campus from 11am-3pm tomorrow. The event is set to welc...