Claims Clifden flood relief scheme not moving fast enough

Share story:

The Clifden Flood Relief Scheme is not moving fast enough for residents in the area.

Thats according to Fine Gael Councillor Eileen Mannion after it was revealed the project isn’t expected to be completed until 2027.

The project is still dependent on approval from the OPW, having previously fallen far short of the cost-benefit ratio standards necessary.

The council is hopeful they will look favorably at the revised case, which focuses on other elements such as risk-to-life.

The Connemara North councillor says the uncertainty around the project is causing strain on residents mental health.

Claims Clifden flood relief scheme not moving fast enough