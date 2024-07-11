Galway Bay FM

11 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Claims city council move to Crown Square in Mervue could cost over €30m more than expected

Share story:
Claims city council move to Crown Square in Mervue could cost over €30m more than expected

Galway City Council’s planned move to Crown Square in Mervue could end up costing up to €80m.

That was the stark claim made at a meeting of city councillors at city hall this week.

It was initially agreed to purchase the building for €45m – but two years later, concerns are growing over the cost of further development and fitout.

The meeting also heard claims that there’s “deep unease” among staff over the move.

Fianna Fáil Councillor John Connolly spoke to David Nevin after the meeting.

Share story:

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of high-rise hotel near Galway Docks

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of the latest attempt to build a high-rise hotel near Galway docks. This is the second ti...

Ministers Richmond and Rabbitte to launch social-rented homes in Tuam

Ministers Neale Richmond and Anne Rabbitte are to launch 8 social-rented homes in Tuam tomorrow morning. The development at Plás an Chruicéid comprises ...

Galway TD tells Dáil new tax proposals could be huge burden for small family businesses

Galway East TD Sean Canney has told the Dáil that tax proposals contained in the Finance Act could be a huge burden for small family businesses. The meau...

County Council to consider traffic lights at Ballyshrule Bridge near Portumna

Galway County Council is to consider installing traffic lights at Ballyshrule Bridge near Portumna. A meeting this week heard that the bridge, on the Port...