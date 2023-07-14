Claims city council “failing entire generation” over lack of sports facilities in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is failing an “entire generation” of young people over an embarrassing and bewildering lack of progress on badly needed sports facilities.

Councillor Mike Cubbard made the claim at this week’s meeting – during a discussion on long-awaited masterplans for a number of areas.

They include Kingston in Knocknacarra and South Park, which have been in the pipeline for more than 7 years.

They’re essentially the blueprint for the future development of sports and amenity facilities in both areas, like playgrounds, sports pitches, and community centres.

But Councillor Cubbard says the glacial rate of progress on these plans goes beyond a joke.