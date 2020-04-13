Claims some Bus Eireann drivers considering strike action over safety concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A TD says a number of Bus Éireann drivers may go on strike on Tuesday because of concerns about safety during the pandemic.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith says some drivers don’t feel safe with passengers boarding at the front of the bus and want permission to let people on and off using the centre doors.

A spokesman for the National Bus and Rail Union says a strike now would be “utterly inopportune” and says Bus Éireann is sourcing temporary safety shields to address drivers’ concerns.

Deputy Smith says the drivers she’s heard from feel they need to act to protect themselves.

