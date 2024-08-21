Claim seagulls not bothering to fly in Galway Bay due to abundance of food in city centre

There are birds in Eyre Square that’ve never seen Salthill or Galway Bay – because they’re so dependent on food sources in the city centre.

That’s according to City Councillor Frank Fahy, who’s been reacting to the introduction of “seagull insurance” by a food truck on the Isle of Man.

He says the seagull problem in Galway is chronic – because there’s far too much food readily available for them to eat.

Fine Gael Councillor Fahy is pointing the finger at late night food takeaways, plastic bin bags left out in the city centre, and some people deliberately feeding seagulls and pigeons.

He also believes the noise is a major problem, with many tourists finding it impossible to sleep with relentless screeching.

Councillor Fahy told Galway Talks he’s never seen the likes of it in any other seaside location.