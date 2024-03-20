Claim rural towns and villages across Galway being left behind on active travel projects

Many rural towns and villages across Galway are being “left behind” when it comes to active travel projects.

That was the claim made at County Hall this week, as the finger was pointed firmly at the National Transport Authority.

Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn voiced extreme annoyance that several important projects in Athenry are effectively stuck at design stage for the past four years.

Councillor Albert Dolan also noted that funding is being given to these projects every year – but ends up not being used, depriving many other towns and villages.

Councillor Herterich-Quinn is frustrated that Athenry is falling behind.