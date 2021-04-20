Claim Galway “lagging far behind” rest of country on active travel projects

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Galway is lagging far behind the rest of the country in terming of advancing active travel projects.

That’s according to Councillor Shelly Herterich-Quinn, who says Galway County Council doesn’t have the staff to cover the portfolio of planned works.

Active travel refers to the development of high quality walking or cycling infrastructure in cities, towns and villages nationwide.

It follows the recent allocation of €3.6m to the local authority for active travel projects across the county.

At this month’s meeting of the Athenry-Oranmore Municipal District, Councillor Herterich-Quinn pointed out that additional staff pledged to the council under the allocation have not yet materialised.

She said Galway is being severely neglected considering the physical size of the county – and warned there’s a real concern some projects will not be rolled out.

Councillor Herterich-Quinn says the county has the funding – but the extra staff are now needed to use it