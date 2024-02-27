Galway Bay FM

27 February 2024

Claim County Climate Action Plan “not worth paper written on” unless public transport improves

Galway County Council’s newly adopted Climate Action Plan “isn’t worth the paper it’s written on” unless public transport improves.

That’s according to Councillor Shane Curley, after the six-year plan was adopted at a meeting of the local authority this week.

Councillor Curley says it’s a good plan and a lot of excellent work went into it – and that must be acknowledged.

But he argues that for it to have any credibility, the public has to see buy-in at Government level.

