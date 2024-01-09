Galway Bay FM

9 January 2024

Claim city in urgent need of “retail strategy” to attract more shoppers

Galway City is in urgent need of a proper “retail strategy” to help attract more shoppers into the city centre.

The suggestion was made during a meeting at City Hall this week, as councillors discussed an economic and community strategy for the next six years.

The local authority intends to draft a retail strategy under the City Development Plan, but so far it hasn’t happened.

Councillor John Connolly spoke to David Nevin about why it’s so important it happens sooner rather than later.

