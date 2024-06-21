Claddagh Watch doubling patrols tonight as Leaving Cert exams end

Share story:

Claddagh Watch will be carrying out double patrols tonight on the final day of the Leaving Certificate exams.

The local volunteer service will have teams out from 6.30PM until late to help keep people safe.

Over 3,000 students across Galway city and county have been sitting the Leaving Certificate exams over the past three weeks.

Chair of Claddagh Watch, Councillor Neil McNelis says the crews will be out to ensure everyone gets home safe.

Photo – Claddagh Watch Patrol