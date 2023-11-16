Galway Bay FM

16 November 2023

Claddagh Watch carrying out double patrols tonight for student Christmas Jumper Day

‘Look out for each other’ – that’s the message from Claddagh Watch on student Christmas Jumper Day in the city.

The annual day sees students donning festive jumpers, with huge numbers expected in the town all day and into the night.

Claddagh Watch has arranged for double patrols around the city’s waters this evening, from 7:30PM until late.

Chair of the Board, city Councillor Niall McNelis, says they want everyone to get home safe tonight:

