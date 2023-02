Galway Bay FM newsroom – Claddagh National School is celebrating community spirit and science with the unveiling of a large-scale mural.

Students painted the masterpiece using marine-inspired materials, alongside local artists Birgit and Peter Lochmann.

The piece reflects the students’ interests: largely representing their passion for football and community.

The mural came about thanks to a partnership with University of Galway’s CÚRAM, with funding from Claddagh Credit Union.