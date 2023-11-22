Galway Bay FM

22 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Claddagh National School praised for presentation at city networking event

Share story:
Claddagh National School praised for presentation at city networking event

Sixth class pupils at Claddagh National School are being praised for their presentation at a networking event in the city.

Business leaders, students and educators gathered at MetLife Galway today to celebrate Junior Achievement Ireland partnerships.

JAI is a non-profit organisation which helps young people learn about entrepreneurship, employability, financial literacy and the value of STEM.

The local pupils shared their experience of the JAI programme, and Head of the Future of Work Institute, Barry Winkless, was very impressed:

Share story:

Report launched on housing needs on offshore islands including Aran Islands and Inishboffin

A report on the housing needs of Ireland’s offshore islands – including the Aran Islands and Inishboffin – has been launched at Leinster...

Open day at National Learning Network Galway for College Awareness Week

An open day is being held in the city tomorrow (23/11) to celebrate College Awareness Week. The aim is to promote the benefits of a post-secondary educati...

Man taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision on Curragh Line

A man has been taken to hospital as a precaution following a collision between a van and a car near Clonboo this afternoon. Gardaí and emergency services...

Clifden event to honour Brendan Flynn for contribution to arts, culture and education

The Connemara Chamber of Commerce is to honour Brendan Flynn at a special event in Clifden this weekend Brendan Flynn founded the Clifden Arts Festival al...