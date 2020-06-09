Civil Defence Unit in Galway to receive new vehicle for emergency events

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Civil Defence Unit is set to receive a new four wheel-drive vehicle that will be used to respond to emergencies and severe weather events.

The vehicle is one of 32 allocated by the Department of Defence and is part of a national investment in Civil Defence.

The new Ford Ranger crewcab will be used to support the Principal Response Agencies of An Garda Síochána, the HSE and Local Authorities.

Since the COVID 19 pandemic was declared in March, over 800 Civil Defence volunteers have provided 21,000 volunteer hours in over 2,500 individual taskings nationally.

These include transporting patients to hospitals, nursing homes and testing centres in Galway and collecting medicines and medical equipment.