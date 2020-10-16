City’s Menlo Park Hotel secures approval for expansion

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Menlo Park Hotel has secured approval for alterations and extensions.

The project led by J. Francis had been subject to an appeal by a third party to An Bord Pleanála.

The project will see alterations and extensions to the existing hotel located at the Headford Road.

The development will see the conversion and extension of the ground floor conference rooms and the addition of 12 new hotel rooms with ancillary gym and treatment rooms.

It will also involve the demolition of the existing entrance foyer to the southwest and the extension of the existing bar and lounge area at ground floor.

The development secured permission from city planners in February with seven conditions attached.

However it was later appealed to An Bord Pleanála with concerns over the calculated car parking requirement, the availability of parking for coach drivers and the public use of the proposed gym and therapy rooms.

The board has granted permission for the project, generally in accordance with the Inspector’s recommendation, subject to eight conditions.

One states a minimum of two bus parking bays are to be on site to accommodate the development.

It’s also stated the gym area and treatment rooms are to be used for the residents of the hotel only.