City’s House Hotel lodges plan for additional bedrooms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are plans to make additional bedroom space at the House Hotel at Spanish Parade in the city.

The proposal led by Ranchwell Ltd would involve a change of use of the existing ground floor restaurant and bar.

This would make way for seven bedrooms and one reading or meeting room.

There would also be reconfiguration of the existing public toilets to allow for an additional dining area in the lobby and an extension into existing service yard on South West side of building.

City planners are due to make a decision in May.