City’s Covid-19 Response Forum helps over 600 vulnerable people through pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway City Covid-19 Community Response Forum has responded to over 600 calls for help throughout the pandemic so far.

The Forum includes over 20 local agencies, organisations and voluntary groups and provides support for vulnerable people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the group’s work, a community helpline was set up at the end of March – and to date, over 600 requests have been dealt with.

These requests include delivering medication and groceries to those cocooning, and providing necessary transport.

The Forum also set up an interactive map which highlights helpful community supports for vulnerable people.

So far through the pandemic, 2-thousand people in Galway have accessed the map to access support .

Spokesperson for the Covid-19 Community Response Forum, Catriona Morgan says the group will continue to support locals for the duration of the pandemic.