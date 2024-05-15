New City Council Chief Executive cites Ring Road delivery as top priority for his 10-year term

Galway City Council’s new Chief Executive says the delivery of the Ring Road is his top priority for his upcoming term.

Leonard Cleary officially took over from Brendan McGrath on Monday, and he will serve in the position for ten years.

He says he aims to redouble efforts to reduce traffic congestion, while also focusing on having more sustainable travel options across the city.

Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Leonard outlines his hopes in relation to city travel.