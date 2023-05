Galway Bay fm newsroom – Are you guilty of throwing away items of clothing because they had a rip, a hole, a broken zip or maybe a missing button?

Penny’s in Eyre Square hosted special workshops this week, to teach people the basics of sewing and repair.

As well as encouraging sustainability, it also showed how repairs and simple alterations can add character to our favorite items of clothing.

David Nevin was there and started by asking people why they came along.