City woman elected new President of Union of Students in Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former president of the NUI Galway Students Union and city-native Clare Austick has been elected President of the Union of Students in Ireland.

Clare, a graduate of science at NUIG, also previously served as vice-president for welfare with the USI and held various posts with the NUIG Students Union.

She says she’s absolutely honoured to serve as the next President of the USI and looks forward to fighting for the rights of students and ensuring all rights are heard.

Clare Austick succeeds Lorna Fitzpatrick in the role, and will serve for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Photo – Clare Austick