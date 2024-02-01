Galway Bay FM

1 February 2024

~1 minutes read

City woman celebrates 100th birthday today

Share story:
City woman celebrates 100th birthday today

A city woman is celebrating her 100th birthday today.

Nonie Cosgrave, originally from Lackagh, is now living at Circular Road.

She was involved in the Cosgrave family farm at Dangan, and also worked at Moon’s – now Brown Thomas – in the 1980s.

Nonie comes from a large family of nine girls and six boys – and has four daughters of her own with her late husband Jackie, who she married in 1948.

A huge celebration is planned from today into the long weekend, with family traveling from as far as Australia and Canada.

Her daughter Imelda Hickey says Nonie’s in excellent health, and she remains active in the Bushypark Active Retirement Club.

Nonie Cosgrave also has 13 grandchildren and 16 great-children, the newest of whom was born just last week.

And Imelda says Nonie’s extremely involved in all of their lives.

Share story:

Tractor protest from Carnmore Cross into the city

Up to 100 farmers are expected to take part in a tractor protest due to pull out shortly (6.30pm) from Carnmore Cross into the city The Irish Farmers Asso...

Plans move forward for major multi-million euro redevelopment of The Shambles in Tuam

Plans for a major multi-million euro redevelopment of The Shambles Car Park in Tuam are moving forward. At a special meeting of councillors today, there w...

Galway public share mixed views on new supermarket recycling scheme

People in Galway have been sharing their mixed views in relation to the Deposit Return Scheme, which has just gone live today. A deposit of 15 to 25 cent ...

Registration now open for four courses outside CAO in GRETB

Registration is now open for four courses outside the CAO system, which will be offered through both GRETB and ATU. The four degrees choices were launched...