City West Councillor Welcomes progression of pedestrian crossing at Barna Woods

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Fianna Fáil City West Councillor John Connolly has welcomed the confirmation from Galway City Council that a Pedestrian Crossing is finally to be developed at the entrance to Barna Woods

The development of the Pedestrian Crossing at this point will create a safer environment for people to traverse from Cappagh Park to Lough Rusheen Park or Silver Strand.

Funding was provided by the National Transport Authority for the development of enhanced Pedestrian facilities as a response to the Covid crisis to enable local people access outdoor amenities safely.

The Design work was completed in December 2020 and construction is due to commence this spring

Councillor Connolly said that these facilities will help people access the woods in a safe manner