Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water safety along the River Corrib in the city has been raised at Oireachtas level.

Senator Ronán Mullen raised the issue in the Seanad this week, where he called on the local authority to take heed of a local campaign to improve safety.

Senator Mullen told the Seanad that there have been a number of accidents and tragedies in the city’s waterways in recent months and small measures could help a lot.

Tune in to Galway Bay fm news to hear more details…