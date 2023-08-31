City Vintners chair “worried” about winter period as VAT rate to increase

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The chair of Galway City Vintners says she’s very worried about the return of the VAT rate to 13.5 percent.

The rate had been lowered to 9 percent due to COVID – and an extension was later granted – but it returns to the original rate tonight.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath is facing calls to reconsider the increase by various organisations across the country.

Owner of Murty Rabbitts and city Vintners chair, Adrianne Hanley, spoke to Galway Talks.

She said they’re very worried about the winter period as tourist numbers start to drop off.