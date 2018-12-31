Current track
City vigil in solidarity with people of Palestine

31 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special vigil to show solidarity with the people of Palestine will take place in the city this afternoon.

‘Bridges, not walls, for Palestine’ is being organised by Knocknacarra Palestine Network in association with the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

The annual event commemorates the victims of the various conflicts in Gaza since 2008 and calls for an end to the ongoing occupation of Palestinian land.

The event will take place at O’ Briens Bridge in the city at 2 this afternoon.

