Galway Bay FM

12 February 2024

~1 minutes read

City, Tuam and Ballinasloe eligible for new fund worth €120m to tackle derelict buildings

Share story:
City, Tuam and Ballinasloe eligible for new fund worth €120m to tackle derelict buildings

Galway City, Tuam and Ballinasloe are eligible for a new worth fund €120m to tackle derelict buildings owned by local authorities.

The THRIVE programme – co-funded by Government and the EU – has been launched by the Northern & Western Regional Assembly.

To qualify for a grant, local authorities must have engaged in public consultation, to better understand how people would like to see it used.

Each local authority – in this case Galway City Council and Galway County Council – could secure funding of up to €7m.

As well as Galway City, Tuam and Ballinasloe are also eligible for funding, having been identified as key towns in this region.

Share story:

Catherine Connolly brands continued delays to Mother and Baby Home redress scheme "absolute disgrace"

Ongoing delays to the Government’s Mother and Baby Homes redress scheme are not just unacceptable, but an “absolute disgrace”. That̵...

An Bord Pleanala approves expansion at Athenry Mart

An Bord Pleanala has approved an expansion at Athenry Mart. The project to build a two story extension to their existing office accommodation was original...

Concerns staff shortfall at City Hall impacting on delivery of vital projects

There are concerns that a shortfall in staff at City Hall will impact the effectiveness of a new economic and community strategy for the city. It’s ...

Galway county council issued 40 dog control fines last year

Galway county council issued 40 fines for offences under the control of dogs act last year While none were issued in the city, according to the Irish Inde...