City, Tuam and Ballinasloe eligible for new fund worth €120m to tackle derelict buildings

Share story:

Galway City, Tuam and Ballinasloe are eligible for a new worth fund €120m to tackle derelict buildings owned by local authorities.

The THRIVE programme – co-funded by Government and the EU – has been launched by the Northern & Western Regional Assembly.

To qualify for a grant, local authorities must have engaged in public consultation, to better understand how people would like to see it used.

Each local authority – in this case Galway City Council and Galway County Council – could secure funding of up to €7m.

As well as Galway City, Tuam and Ballinasloe are also eligible for funding, having been identified as key towns in this region.