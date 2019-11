Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Eireann officials are to meet with the city council’s transport strategic policy committee tomorrow (12/11).

The meeting is set to hear a call for better bus services as part of a key component in addressing Galway’s traffic issues.

City councillor Eddie Hoare is Chair of the Transport SPC – he argues many areas of the city such as Bushypark, Dangan and Menlo do not have a bus service.

