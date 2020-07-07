City traffic up to 70 percent of normal levels

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A city transport official says traffic in Galway city is up to 70 percent of normal levels when compared to last year.

According to the local authority’s traffic counters, vehicle journeys in the city are steadily increasing after they fell drastically during lockdown.

The N6 Bother na dTreabh has seen a significant recovery to former levels, with traffic along the route now back up to 90 percent of 2019 levels.

In terms of footfall, officials say the city centre has seen a boost in activity recently but it remains well below last year’s numbers.

According to city council footfall counters, 200 thousand pedestrians were recorded in the city centre last week, compared to over 600 thousand in the same week last year.