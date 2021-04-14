City traffic up 20% as 5km travel limit lifted

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – With the lifting of the 5 kilometre travel limit for the first time this year, traffic in Galway city has increased by almost 20%.

According to the Transport Infrastructure Ireland traffic counter, an extra 670 vehicle journeys were recorded on the N6 Bóthar na dTreabh on Monday morning compared to the same day last week.

According to the TII traffic counter 3,721 vehicles travelled along Bóthar na dTreabh between 7 and 10am on Monday.

That represents a weekly increase of 18%, while it’s also the first time that traffic has exceeded the numbers recorded before Level 5 restrictions were first re-introduced in late October.

Meanwhile, traffic in the city is also 164% higher than the same period in 2020 and just 8% lower than 2019 figures.

Nationally, there was a large increase in recorded traffic volumes on all major routes surveyed.

Journeys were up by 30% on the N40 in Cork, over 20% on Waterford’s M9 and 27% on the M7 in Limerick.