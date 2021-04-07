City traffic up 114% on same time last year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic in Galway city is up significantly on the same time last year.

Figures released by Transport Infrastructure Ireland show total car journeys on the N6 Bóthar na dTreabh yesterday morning were 114% higher than the same day in 2020.

According to the report, there were 3,064 car journeys on the N6 Bóthar na dTreabh between 7 and 10am yesterday.

That’s increase of 114% on the same morning last year.

Despite schools being closed for the Easter break, Galway was one of the only regional cities to record a marginal increase in traffic week-on-week at just 1% – with Cork’s levels dropping by 3% and Waterford’s level dropping by 4%.

Meanwhile, recorded car journeys in Galway are still 35% lower than the same period in 2019.