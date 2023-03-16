City traffic lights returning to normal as power restored to east of the city after seven-hour outage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The ESB power outage on the east of the city which caused city traffic to be gridlocked for most of the day has been restored

Several sets of city traffic lights were affected since the morning but are now mostly operating as normal

7,500 homes and businesses were without power in the Mervue, Ballybane Ballybrit general area

ESB crews had to push out the original restoration time of 11am to 5 this evening

Many businesses had to curtail or close their services, causing distress to large numbers of people ahead of tomorrow’s bank holiday

And since 3.30 this afternoon 250 customers in the Doughiska area have lost power and it’s not due to be restored until 8 tonight