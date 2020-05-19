City traffic levels jump by a quarter on first day of easing of phase one roadmap

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Traffic levels in the city centre jumped by a quarter yesterday, on the first day of phase one of the country’s roadmap for easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Figures released by Transport Infrastructure Ireland show that an extra 477 cars traveled along the N6 Bóthar na dTreabh yesterday morning compared to the previous Monday.

As the country entered phase one of the roadmap to recovery yesterday morning, TII’s traffic counter recorded 2,217 vehicle journeys on Bóthar na dTreabh between 7 am and 10 am.

The increased traffic is largely in line with national figures, with average journeys increasing nationwide by 27 percent.

