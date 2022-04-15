City to host vigil in remembrance of two men murdered in Sligo

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A vigil will be held in the city tomorrow (Sat) in remembrance of the two men who were brutally murdered in Sligo in separate attacks this week.

The remains of Aidan Moffitt were found at his home on Monday evening, while Michael Snee’s body was found on Tuesday night.

Both had suffered significant physical injuries.

The city vigil is led by community groups across the LGBT+ community in Galway and is one of a series of such solidarity events being held nationwide.

It takes place at Eyre Square at 7pm tomorrow.

City councillor Owen Hanley says it’s been a dark week for the LGBTI+ community in Ireland.