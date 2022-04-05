City to host “Stand Up for Ukraine” charity comedy event

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A special stand up event will take place at Leisureland later this month to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal.

Guest comedians will include Andrew Maxwell, Jason Byrne, Enya Martin and Karl Spain.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday morning at 10am and will be available on the Roisin Dubh website.

100 percent of ticket sales will go towards the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Stand Up for Ukraine takes place at Leisureland in Salthill on Thursday, April 28th.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Kevin Healy says everyone has rowed in to make the event possible in aid of an excellent cause.