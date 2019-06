Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special mass of remembrance for those who have experienced the death of a child will take place in the city tomorrow. (Sun 9th)

The event is organised by the Children’s Remembrance Day Committee at University Hospital Galway.

It’s open to parents and all family members who have experienced the death of a child, including before and after birth.

The special mass will take place at the Holy Family Church in Mervue tomorrow afternoon at 2.30.