City to host seminar on Medical Devices

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A seminar to discuss the impact of using health economics to evaulate new medical devices will take place in the city tomorrow. (13/5)

It’ll explore how health economics is increasingly becing used to inform research and development of new devices – and how it plays a vital role in determining viability.

It’s aimed at medical device developers and those interested in health economic assessment practices.

It will take place at the Institute for Lifecourse and Society at NUI Galway tomorrow morning at 9.

Dr Michelle Queally says that given Galway’s strong medical device sector, discussion on the topic is vital.