City to host public discussion on cultural infrastructure in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public discussion on cultural infrastructure will take place in the city this afternoon.

It’s part of Galway’s Theatre Festival which is running all week.

Speakers include Elizabeth Whyte from Wexford artist hub, Mick Smyth from Mayo Art Squad and Dr. Pat Collins from NUI Galway.

The discussion will focus on how a place supports its creative community.

It will take place at 1p.m at the O’ Donoghue Theatre at NUI Galway.

Co-founder of Theatre 57 Róisín Stack says cultural infrastructure needs to be incorporated into major development projects in the city.