City to host public consultation on new hydrogen hub at Galway Harbour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public consultation meeting will take place in the city next week on a planned major hydrogen hub at Galway Harbour. (14/12)

The major zero-emissions transport facility will research, produce and use renewable hydrogen gas.

The fuel will initially be distributed for use by buses and trucks, and then extended to maritme and aviation.

The public consultation will provide an overview of the project and the proposed route options for electric cables.

It takes place the Harbour Hotel on Wednesday December 14th, from 3 to 8pm.